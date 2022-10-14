Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $19,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,495.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $21,510.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

ARQT opened at $18.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The company has a market cap of $939.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.52. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

