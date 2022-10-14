Ardor (ARDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $93.78 million and $2.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0939 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00061799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00026082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001406 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007303 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency . Ardor has a current supply of 998,999,495. The last known price of Ardor is 0.09396001 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,264,340.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/ardor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

