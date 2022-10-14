Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
Shares of ARDC opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
