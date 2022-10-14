Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of ARDC opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

