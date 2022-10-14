Ark Achieves Market Cap of $50.93 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Ark has a total market cap of $50.93 million and $2.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00019056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007116 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004725 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,828,986 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

