Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance
Shares of ARTEW stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 3,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,288. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.
About Artemis Strategic Investment
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Strategic Investment (ARTEW)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.