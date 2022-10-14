ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 900 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,698.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

