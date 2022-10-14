Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEAM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $202.20 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 43,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,197 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

