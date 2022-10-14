Augur Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.93 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Augur has a market cap of $72.65 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00034433 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.50 or 0.27576263 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010770 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
