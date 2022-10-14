AVINOC One Day Volume Hits $519,809.00 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One AVINOC token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market cap of $84.88 million and approximately $519,809.00 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars.

