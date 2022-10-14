Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,348,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,270,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $48.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

