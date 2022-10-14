Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 4.0 %

HOLX opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

