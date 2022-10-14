Avitas Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $175.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.05 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.