Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aware by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Aware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware Stock Performance

Shares of AWRE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.26.

About Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.