Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 6% This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00017457 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger DAO (BADGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Badger DAO has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 12,539,395.85995935 in circulation. The last known price of Badger DAO is 3.48964838 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,268,892.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.badger.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

