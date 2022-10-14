Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $157.97

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.97 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 151.20 ($1.83). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.85), with a volume of 471,965 shares.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 152.66. The firm has a market cap of £472.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

(Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.