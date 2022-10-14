Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

