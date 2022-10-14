Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 558.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 277,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 751.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.