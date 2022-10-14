Ballswap Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $71.04 million and $1,011.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Ballswap (BSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ballswap has a current supply of 799,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ballswap is 0.0001493 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $847.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitball-btb.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

