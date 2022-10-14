Band Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.84 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.87 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.46 or 0.27673205 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

