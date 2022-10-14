Bank of America Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SunPower to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.87.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. SunPower has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Insider Activity at SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.