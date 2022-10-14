Bank of America Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $73.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after buying an additional 1,108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after buying an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

