Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.72.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

