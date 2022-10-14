Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

BNS stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

