Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 372.2% in September

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 372.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKSC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 8,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

