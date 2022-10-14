Barclays Trims Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Target Price to $104.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.23.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $122.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 164.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $244,000. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 21.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

