Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 1,243.7% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 9.7 %
Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.71.
Barratt Developments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
