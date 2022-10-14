BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,610,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the September 15th total of 20,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BCE by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 28,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 540,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after buying an additional 522,010 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 112.05%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

