BCS Wealth Management Sells 262 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $64.61. 48,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

