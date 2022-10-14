Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

