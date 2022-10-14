Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $77.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.