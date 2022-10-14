Bend DAO Trading Down 1.6% This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $81.40 million and approximately $371,572.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

