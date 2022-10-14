Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

VTI stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.85. 30,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

