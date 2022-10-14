Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.51. 36,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,959. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

