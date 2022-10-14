Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in September

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 857.0 days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

BZQIF stock remained flat at $1.57 on Friday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.