BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.78% of BIMI International Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

BIMI International Medical Stock Up 2.8 %

BIMI International Medical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 206,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,397. BIMI International Medical has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

BIMI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 149.44% and a negative return on equity of 206.90%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

