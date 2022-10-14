Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 198,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Biofrontera Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 396,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 482.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
