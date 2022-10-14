Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,100 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 198,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 742,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Biofrontera Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFRI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 396,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 482.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biofrontera

Biofrontera Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Biofrontera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

