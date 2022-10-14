BitCash Hits Market Capitalization of $21,699.26 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a market cap of $21,699.26 and $66.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

