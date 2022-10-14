Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $18.11 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.11 or 0.00094350 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $317.20 million and $10.08 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00259896 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00064150 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.