BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.46.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $566.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $648.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

