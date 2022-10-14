BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $776.46.

BlackRock Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $566.03 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $648.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $649.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

