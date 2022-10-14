BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $560.29

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 560.29 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 487.19 ($5.89). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($5.93), with a volume of 228,470 shares traded.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £525.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 557.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 600.39.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.43%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

