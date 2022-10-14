Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.31.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $79.54 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.13.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,166,167 shares of company stock worth $86,885,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

