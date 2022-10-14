Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.08. 3,392,224 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.
