Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Insider Activity

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162 in the last 90 days. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,495,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,838,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

