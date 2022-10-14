BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Update

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 877.3% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUA. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,450,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 236,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

BLUA stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

