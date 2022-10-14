BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.27 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. BNB has a total market cap of $44.27 billion and $1.06 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $274.40 or 0.01394267 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://www.binance.com."

Buying and Selling BNB

