Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $104.57. 81,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,899. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

