Bowman & Co S.C. Invests $2.03 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.41. 98,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,433. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

