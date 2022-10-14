Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 743.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 609,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,372,000 after purchasing an additional 537,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded down $13.24 on Friday, reaching $240.21. 62,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average of $241.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

