Brickley Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IUSG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

