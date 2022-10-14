Brickley Wealth Management Sells 647 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.51. 39,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

