Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 955 ($11.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 744.50 ($9.00) on Friday. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 697.50 ($8.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,695.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 782.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 812.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Britvic Company Profile

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 55 shares of company stock worth $44,600.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

